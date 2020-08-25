The aggrieved students claimed the food was "not tasty" and was "salty".

"We are not prisoners to be served with this food," some of the students who spoke to Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah said, adding, "Even prisoners will reject this food," they said.

They said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo shouldn't be blamed for the poor food but the caterer who was given the contract.

Free hot meal

One of the students said: "We thought they were going to serve us good food. Nana Akufo-Addo should cancel the contract with the caterer and give it to my mother, she can cook it."

Stephen Adjei, headmaster of the school said though, the food was delivered to all the 55 JHS students, the teachers were neglected.

In his 15th national address on measures being taken against the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday night, August 16, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he has received reports that the students and their staff were going hungry in complying with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Free hot meal

"As a result of reports I have recently received that some final year JHS students were going hungry, in complying with COVID-19 protocols, I have just instructed the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection to begin preparations to ensure that from 24th August up to 18th September all 584,000 final JHS students and 146,000 staff both in public and private schools be given one hot meal a day. This is to ensure full observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols," he said.