Headmistress prevents five pregnant students from writing BECE

The headmistress, Evelyn Efua Panyin, does not allow final year students who are pregnant to write their final exams, the students have said.

"The headmistress made us aware that she will not allow any pregnant student to write final exams. But I faulted and should not be prevented to write my final exams. Last year she prevented a final year student from writing because she was pregnant, I don’t want to stay home I want to write the exams and finish up this year with my colleagues," one of the pregnant girls told Accra-based Starr FM.

The mother of one of the victims described the treatment meted to her daughter by the headmistress as unfair adding that the head of the school wants to jeopardize the future of her child because of teenage pregnancy.

Pulse Ghana

She said "It's a mistake she has done and they can’t abort it knowing the criminality of that action. We went to the school and the headmistress says she will not allow her to write because that’s against her rules in the school. We are appealing to the GES and the authority to come through for us."

The students have, however, appealed to the Ghana Education Service and the general to come to their aid.