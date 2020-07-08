This was disclosed by the Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, who said his boss has even returned to work.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu tested positive for COVID-19 some weeks ago and was subsequently admitted at a treatment center.

However, Dr. Okoe Boye said the Minister has recovered and has resumed official duties, adding that he even recently inspected a hospital project in Accra.

Deputy Health Minister-designate, Bernard Okoe Boye

“Once he has been asymptomatic for two weeks, I don’t want to even go into his test results, but two weeks of being asymptomatic, you have recovered. It’s been two weeks, so the deduction is that, he has recovered,” the Deputy Health Minister told Accra-based Citi FM.

“So the Health Minister is back to work. On Friday, he was at the Ga East Hospital to inspect the projects that are going on with the treatment centres. He started work before this interview so I guess he will be at work.”

Ghana has in recent weeks seen some top politicians and government appointees contract COVID-19.

Education Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, CEO of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby, the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah and the NPP’s campaign manager, Peter Mac Manu have all tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is also currently on a 14-day quarantine after a person in his close circles contracted the disease.

Dr. Okoe Boye said all the aforementioned are stable and are on their way to recovery.

“I have had WhatsApp chats with the Education Minister, I know Dan Botwe is fine. I spoke to the doctors who are attending to Mac Manu and they tell me he is in high spirits and very stable so let’s wish them well,” he added.