The legislator said he has not received the handing over notes of any of the nominees despite several efforts.

Minister designate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and Minister designate for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, will face Parliament’s Appointments Committee today.

Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central

“It is high time we take our sacred constitutional duties seriously so that those who are appearing before us may consider us serious.”

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, has acknowledge receipt of the handing over notes of the Ministerial nominees.

Read Mahama Ayariga’s statement below:

NOTICE OF MY NO VOTE – MAHAMA AYARIGA

Good morning Chairman and Honourable Members of the Appointments Committee. I hereby serve notice that my demand for Handing Over Notes pursuant to the Presidential Transition Act has not been met in relation to the two nominees appearing before the Committee today.

I have said publicly on several media in the last two weeks that I will only vet them if I have their Handing Over Notes which should be a comprehensive record of their work in the last four years. Given that I have not received the Handing Over Notes, despite several efforts on my part, I hereby announce my decision to vote against the two nominees appearing before us today, unless I am given hard or electronic copies of the Handing Over Notes and their vetting is rescheduled to 48 hours after receipt of the Handing Over Notes. It is high time we take our sacred constitutional duties seriously so that those who are appearing before us may consider us serious. If this does not happen, I hereby inform the Chairman to record my votes on the nominees appearing before the Committee today as NO for both nominees.

Mahama Ayariga MP

Bawku Central