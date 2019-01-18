Some believes the personalities murdered in cold blood are contract killings.

The most immediate incident is the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, an investigative journalist with Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye PI .

On Wednesday, January 16, 2019, two unknown men allegedly shot the associate of the private investigative firm, Tiger Eye PI, while he was driving near the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Madina Estate, in the Greater Accra region.

The late Ahmed Hussein-Suale played a key role in Anas' 'Number 12' documentary which exposed widespread corruption in Ghana football.

Meanwhile, the Police has mounted a manhunt for the unknown assailants who were said to have been riding an unregistered motorbike.

Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge said the police control room received information at about 10pm on Wednesday about the shooting.

Tema Port Public Affairs boss killed

The Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) in charge of the Tema Port, Josephine Asante was stabbed to death at her residence in Tema Community 25 in Accra on Saturday, January 12.

The murderer had locked her inside the bedroom and threw the key onto the main compound after the act.

Her body is said to have been discovered Sunday morning by other occupants of the house after they saw the keys to the deceased’s bedroom on the compound.

Though the deceased's laptop computer, phones, jewellery and other important accessories were exposed, the assailant did not take anything.

The husband of the deceased, Kwame Asante, is reported to have travelled outside the country and is due to return today, January 14 and was, therefore, not available at the time of the incident.

Assemblies of God Church pastor stabbed

The Tema Community 4 Central Assemblies of God Church pastor in December 2018 was stabbed to death.

Rev. David Nabegmado according to an eyewitness was stabbed multiple times at the church premises by an unknown assailant who was dressed in a suit.

The eyewitness who is also a member of the church said the pastor was in his office getting ready for Sunday’s service when the attacker pounced on him.

He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his stab wounds before he could be attended to.

The perpetrator of the crime was pursued by some members of the community and accosted after he attempted to escape in a taxi.

The suspect, Francis Nabegmado has been remanded into prison custody by a District Court in Tema.

The court presided over by Mrs Akosua A. Adjepong on Thursday, January 17, 2019 renewed the remand of the suspect and adjourned proceedings to January 31, 2019 to enable prosecution complete its investigations.

Prampram Mankralo gunned down

In December 2018, the Mankralo [caretaker chief] of Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, Nene Atsure Benta III, was gruesomely murdered.

He was reportedly shot dead by unknown gunmen in the afternoon at Dodowa in the Shai Osudoku District.

Nene Atsure Benta III was returning to from a meeting at the Dodowa House of Chiefs when the incident happened.

The murder of the Mankralo might be linked to some chieftaincy issues at Prampram.

Hours before his death, some elders of the Prampram Mankralo stool, led by Mankralo Nii Nartey IV, held a press conference where they leveled some allegations against the deceased.

Nii Nartey IV, who claims to be the stool father to the Mankralo said the deceased for some time now had failed to perform the necessary rites and functions required of him as a Mankralo.