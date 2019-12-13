The Supreme Court justice has been billed to take over from Justice Sophia Akufo, who is going on retirement.
The president presented his name to Parliament as required by Article 144 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.
Justice Anin Yeboah is currently the fourth longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court and below are 5 things you need to know about him.
- He was born in May, 1953 in Koforidua.
- He graduated for the Ghana Law School in 1981.
- He attended Amanianpong Secondary Technical and Apam Secondary School.
- He was appointed to the Supreme Court by President John Agyekum Kuffour in 2008.
- He was appointed the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA in 2017.