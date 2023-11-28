Here are the 45 companies the government wants to grant tax exemptions

According to him, the escalation in the sheer number of companies being presented to Parliament as candidates for tax exemption under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is frightening.

He said there are about 45 companies that have been presented to Parliament as one-district-one-factory companies, GIPC strategic investors, etc., to be exempted from the payment of taxes. In total, the government is asking Parliament to grant tax exemptions to the tune of US$449, 446,247.95 for these 45 companies. That is the equivalent of over five and a half (5.5) billion Ghana cedis.

He added that the Minority are serving notice that we shall resist these tax waiver applications fiercely! In their current forms, we shall resist each and every one of the tax waiver applications with all the tools and strategies at our disposal.

He further went ahead to name the 45 companies the government wants to grant tax exemptions.

The companies are:

Agrohao Ghana Company Limited Amponsah-Efah Pharmaceuticals Limited B5 Plus Limited Beekaf Foods Ghana Limited By Oa & J Pharmaceuticals Limited Canadian Commercial Corporation CIMAF Ciments de l'Afrique Ghana Limited CK Engineering and Construction Limited Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited Echo Poly Industries Limited Emperor Foods, Beverages Limited EPAC Flexible Packaging Ghana Ltd Everpack Limited Everpure Holdings Limited Ferro Fabrik Limited Fu Cal Company Limited Golden Africa Consumer Products Golden Africa Soap Industries Ghana Limited Golden Latex Products Limited Happy Sunshine Company Limited Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Limited Korban Company Limited Lesdy Company Limited Lesfam Industries Limited Mass Industries Limited Matrix Industries Limited Miro Forestry Ghana Limited Multipac Company Limited Nungua Warehouse Ghana Limited Prestige Integrated Agro Company Limited Rikpat Company Limited Rision Industry Company Limited RMS GPT Ghana Limited Sankofa Brewery Limited Sentuo Oil Refinery Sneda Transformers Technologies Limited Specialty Beers (Ghana) Limited Sunda Ghana Investment Limited Sunda Ghana Limited Triton Och Industries Ghana Limited Yaabiko Enterprise Limited Yellowtail Limited YMHY Doors Ghana Manufacturing Company Grand Chem Limited