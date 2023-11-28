ADVERTISEMENT
Here are the 45 companies the government wants to grant tax exemptions

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Minority in Parliament has served notice that they will resist an attempt by the government to give tax exemptions to some 45 companies presented to Parliament as One-District-One-Factory companies and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) strategic investors.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said the NDC MPs will use all means to prevent the government from giving tax exemptions to said 45 companies.

According to him, the escalation in the sheer number of companies being presented to Parliament as candidates for tax exemption under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is frightening.

He said there are about 45 companies that have been presented to Parliament as one-district-one-factory companies, GIPC strategic investors, etc., to be exempted from the payment of taxes. In total, the government is asking Parliament to grant tax exemptions to the tune of US$449, 446,247.95 for these 45 companies. That is the equivalent of over five and a half (5.5) billion Ghana cedis.

He added that the Minority are serving notice that we shall resist these tax waiver applications fiercely! In their current forms, we shall resist each and every one of the tax waiver applications with all the tools and strategies at our disposal.

He further went ahead to name the 45 companies the government wants to grant tax exemptions.

The companies are:

  1. Agrohao Ghana Company Limited
  2. Amponsah-Efah Pharmaceuticals Limited
  3. B5 Plus Limited
  4. Beekaf Foods Ghana Limited
  5. By Oa & J Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. Canadian Commercial Corporation
  7. CIMAF
  8. Ciments de l'Afrique Ghana Limited
  9. CK Engineering and Construction Limited
  10. Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited
  11. Echo Poly Industries Limited
  12. Emperor Foods, Beverages Limited
  13. EPAC Flexible Packaging Ghana Ltd
  14. Everpack Limited
  15. Everpure Holdings Limited
  16. Ferro Fabrik Limited
  17. Fu Cal Company Limited
  18. Golden Africa Consumer Products
  19. Golden Africa Soap Industries Ghana Limited
  20. Golden Latex Products Limited
  21. Happy Sunshine Company Limited
  22. Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Limited
  23. Korban Company Limited
  24. Lesdy Company Limited
  25. Lesfam Industries Limited
  26. Mass Industries Limited
  27. Matrix Industries Limited
  28. Miro Forestry Ghana Limited
  29. Multipac Company Limited
  30. Nungua Warehouse Ghana Limited
  31. Prestige Integrated Agro Company Limited
  32. Rikpat Company Limited
  33. Rision Industry Company Limited
  34. RMS GPT Ghana Limited
  35. Sankofa Brewery Limited
  36. Sentuo Oil Refinery
  37. Sneda Transformers Technologies Limited
  38. Specialty Beers (Ghana) Limited
  39. Sunda Ghana Investment Limited
  40. Sunda Ghana Limited
  41. Triton Och Industries Ghana Limited
  42. Yaabiko Enterprise Limited
  43. Yellowtail Limited
  44. YMHY Doors Ghana Manufacturing Company
  45. Grand Chem Limited



