In the 2020 budget, presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, the government projects to spend GH¢9.3 billion, equivalent to 2.3 percent of GDP on selected infrastructure projects across the country next year.

He said of the amount, domestic financed capital expenditure was estimated at GH¢3.8 billion.

The 2020 Budget, christened: "Nkosuo and Nkabom Budget" seeks to invest in infrastructural development such as roads, health, and education.

Nana Addo

Here are some projects the government intends to embark on in 2020 in the "Nkosuo and Nkabom" budget.