In the 2020 budget, presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, the government projects to spend GH¢9.3 billion, equivalent to 2.3 percent of GDP on selected infrastructure projects across the country next year.
He said of the amount, domestic financed capital expenditure was estimated at GH¢3.8 billion.
The 2020 Budget, christened: "Nkosuo and Nkabom Budget" seeks to invest in infrastructural development such as roads, health, and education.
Here are some projects the government intends to embark on in 2020 in the "Nkosuo and Nkabom" budget.
- Work will also commence the following projects in 2020:
- Construction of Koforidua Regional Hospital and achieve 30 percent completion;
- Construction of University of Ghana Teaching Hospital (Phase II);
- Construction of Maternity Block at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital;
- Reconstruction of Tema Regional Hospital;
- Reconstruction of the Central Medical Store;
- Rehabilitation and expansion of Shama and La General Polyclinics and achieve 30 percent completion;
- Refurbishment of Surgical Block at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital;
- Construction of Urology and Nephrology Centre at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital;
- Construction of Western Regional Hospital at Sekondi-Takoradi;
- Construction of 4 No. 60 bed District Hospital at Atebubu, Sampa and Sandema;
- Construction of 10 No. 40-Bed Hospitals in Ashanti and Eastern Regions; and
- Construction of New District Hospitals at Obuasi and Trauma Hospital at Anyinam.