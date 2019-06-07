The organizers of the National Science & Maths Quiz have released the list of the schools who have qualified for this year’s event.

Also the list of the 27 schools seeded have been released as well.

Yes, it’s that time of the year where students and old students of various Senior High Schools in Ghana rally behind their schools for academic battle.

St Peter’s Senior High School got the bragging rights as the best Science and Mathematics School in Ghana after beating West Africa Senior High School and Adisadel College in the 2018 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The Nkwatia-based school emerged as the winner after thrashing WASS with just a single point. At the end of the final round, St Peter’s had 45 points, WASS 44 points and ADISCO losing with 39 points

Did your school make it? Which school is your best bet on for this year’s contest.