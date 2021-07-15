166 COVID-19 active cases in SHS as the pandemic rises in Ghana

According to him, the Achimota School has 75 cases, Swedru Senior High School (SHS) has four cases, Asanteman SHS has 26 cases, Agona SHS has 17 cases, KNUST has 10 cases, Jacobu SHS has and Technical has eight cases, Konadu Yiadom SHS has four cases and the University of Education has six cases.

The International School of Ahafo, Newmont Site has two cases and an unnamed school in the Oti region has 1 case.