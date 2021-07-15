166 COVID-19 active cases in SHS as the pandemic rises in Ghana

Providing figures on the pandemic, he said a total of 363 schools have recorded cases of COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 2,323 cases since January.
The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye has said there are currently 166 active cases of COVID-19 in Senior High Schools in the country.
Providing figures on the pandemic, he said a total of 363 schools have recorded cases of COVID-19 with a cumulative count of 2,323 cases since January.
According to him, the Achimota School has 75 cases, Swedru Senior High School (SHS) has four cases, Asanteman SHS has 26 cases, Agona SHS has 17 cases, KNUST has 10 cases, Jacobu SHS has and Technical has eight cases, Konadu Yiadom SHS has four cases and the University of Education has six cases.
The International School of Ahafo, Newmont Site has two cases and an unnamed school in the Oti region has 1 case.
He added that a total of 98,114 cases have been confirmed in Ghana since March last year and out of that number, 94,796 have recovered and discharged.
