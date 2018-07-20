Here is the Police officer who beat up the nursing mother

news

The Police officer who physically abused a nursing mother at the Midland savings and loans banking hall has been identified.

He is called Frederick Amanor Skalla.

It is not confirmed why he was beating the nursing mother.

However, reports suggest that the nursing mother who was carrying her child got to the banking hall late.

The staff of the financial institution asked the policeman to drive her out of the banking hall.

Skalla used an umbrella to hit the woman, punched her in the face and dragged her on the floor.

As the fight was ongoing, one man tried separating the two people involved.

The Ghana Police and Midland Savings and Loans are yet to respond to this video.