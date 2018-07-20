Pulse.com.gh logo
Here is the Police officer who beat up the nursing mother


Here is the Police officer who beat up the nursing mother

The Policeman used an umbrella and at a point his riffle to hit the woman and her child.

  • Published:
play

The Police officer who physically abused a nursing mother at the Midland savings and loans banking hall has been identified.

He is called Frederick Amanor Skalla.

It is not confirmed why he was beating the nursing mother.

play

 

However, reports suggest that the nursing mother who was carrying her child got to the banking hall late.

play

 

The staff of the financial institution asked the policeman to drive her out of the banking hall.

play

 

Skalla used an umbrella to hit the woman, punched her in the face and dragged her on the floor.

play

 

As the fight was ongoing, one man tried separating the two people involved.

The Ghana Police and Midland Savings and Loans are yet to respond to this video.

