Integrated Science (Objective and Essay), WAEC has said will be administered on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, and Social Studies (Objective and Essay) on Monday, October 4, 2021.

The examination body as part of efforts to curb cases of examination malpractice in this year's examination has announced to use of mobile phone jammers to destruct internet connections for available smartphones at various exams centres.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has sent a goodwill message to the candidates.

He urged the final year SHS students to be of good conduct during and after the examination to ensure the successful conduct of the 2021 WASSCE.

My dear candidates as you start your examinations today, I wish you to excel after all your hard work over the past years," he said.

He added that "your teachers have contributed their quota by imparting a great volume of knowledge in you and you have also burned the midnight oil for this day, now is your time to go for victory."