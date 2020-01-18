On Thursday, Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay posted on social media that she has lost '1000s of dollars" with a foreign alcohol company because of a directive by Foods and Drugs Authority (FDA).

According to her, the FDA's directive amounts to "removing food from her mouth" and called on the regulatory authority to "lift the ban."

However, in a statement, the FDA explained why it has barred celebrities and popular individuals from advertising for alcoholic beverages.

"The guidelines on the advertisement of food states clearly that no well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertisement," the FDA said in statement reacting to Wendy Shay's concerns.

The FDA further explained that Wendy Shay is idolized and that the measure is to protect the young ones from the abuse of alcohol.

It will be recalled that the FDA restricted alcohol advisement on radio and TV from 8pm to 6am last year.