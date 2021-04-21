High Court grants Akuapem Poloo bail

However, her lawyer Andrews Kudzo Vortia on Monday, April 19, 2021, filed a notice of appeal and application for bail against the actress’s custodial sentence at the same time.

The court has granted her the bail while a date for the hearing for the appeal to overturn the sentence will be set.

Akuapem Poloo was arrested and arraigned before the Circuit Court, Accra on three (3) counts of offences relating to obscenity contrary to section 280 of Act 29/60 and Domestic Violence contrary of section 1(d) (iii) and (iv) and 3(2) of Act 732.

Pulse Ghana

She was sentenced to 90 days in prison on each of the three charges after pleading guilty to them, but the court said, the sentences are to run concurrently

However, not satisfied with the conviction, the convict/appellant has filed a notice of appeal at the High court for determination.