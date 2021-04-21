RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

High Court grants Akuapem Poloo bail

The Criminal Court of the Accra High Court has granted actress Akuapem Poloo bail pending an appeal of her 90-day sentence.

Poloo, real name Rosemond Brown, was convicted last Friday for posing in a nude photo with her young son

However, her lawyer Andrews Kudzo Vortia on Monday, April 19, 2021, filed a notice of appeal and application for bail against the actress’s custodial sentence at the same time.

The court has granted her the bail while a date for the hearing for the appeal to overturn the sentence will be set.

Akuapem Poloo was arrested and arraigned before the Circuit Court, Accra on three (3) counts of offences relating to obscenity contrary to section 280 of Act 29/60 and Domestic Violence contrary of section 1(d) (iii) and (iv) and 3(2) of Act 732.

She was sentenced to 90 days in prison on each of the three charges after pleading guilty to them, but the court said, the sentences are to run concurrently

However, not satisfied with the conviction, the convict/appellant has filed a notice of appeal at the High court for determination.

The lawyer said the sentencing was harsh and the non-custodial sentence would have been best.

