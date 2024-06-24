High Court orders 18-year-old in Kasoa ritual murder case to be kept at Nsawam Prison

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo issued the order following concerns raised by the Osu Police Station about the second accused's behaviour.

Senior state attorney Nana Adoma Osei reported that the Osu Police requested the young offender not return to their custody, prompting the prosecution to seek his remand in prison.

The second accused has been moved between multiple police stations, including Ministry, Nima, Cantonments, and Osu, due to incidents of fighting with other inmates. The accused denied these allegations in court.

Justice Marfo, after considering all submissions, directed the issuance of the trial warrant. The case has been adjourned to July 8, 2024, due to the absence of jurors, delaying the court’s summing up and the jury's verdict.

“In view of the intimation from counsel for the republic, an order is hereby made for a trial warrant to be issued against the second accused person to be kept at the Nsawam Prison and brought to court as needed,” the court directed.

The two teenagers are charged with conspiracy and murder, with the 15-year-old admitting to the crime while the 18-year-old denies the charges. The trial continues as the court awaits the jurors' attendance.