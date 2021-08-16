We killed a pregnant woman first - Alleged Kasoa teenage murderers confess

Though he did not give exact date to the court, the 15-year-old said this was not the first time they had killed.

“Myself and Nicholas have killed a pregnant woman in the past but not in this case. We have killed a pregnant woman before. If Nicholas said he won’t tell the truth, I will speak the truth,” he told the court.

However, Nicholas Kwame Mensah denied his involvement in the whole incident.

The first accused person also told the Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Worship Rosemond Douduaa Agyiri that, the ghost of the 10- year-old Ishmael has been tormenting him to speak the truth else he would be killed.

Pulse Ghana

Ismael Mensah, was gruesomely murdered by two teenagers, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kiki, for money rituals at Kasoa.