According to a report by Accra based Starr FM, one of the suspects confessed that they earlier killed a pregnant woman.
We killed a pregnant woman first - Alleged Kasoa teenage murderers confess
The two teenagers who allegedly murdered an 11-year old boy in Kasoa for money rituals have confessed to an earlier murder.
Though he did not give exact date to the court, the 15-year-old said this was not the first time they had killed.
“Myself and Nicholas have killed a pregnant woman in the past but not in this case. We have killed a pregnant woman before. If Nicholas said he won’t tell the truth, I will speak the truth,” he told the court.
However, Nicholas Kwame Mensah denied his involvement in the whole incident.
The first accused person also told the Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Worship Rosemond Douduaa Agyiri that, the ghost of the 10- year-old Ishmael has been tormenting him to speak the truth else he would be killed.
Ismael Mensah, was gruesomely murdered by two teenagers, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kiki, for money rituals at Kasoa.
The suspects, aged 16 and 18, later confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life on the instruction of a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on television.
