He, however, explained that less than one per cent (1%) of SSNIT contributors earn close to the aforementioned amount.

He said the second highest earner takes home GHc50,000, while the lowest pensioner earns just GHc300 per month.

“My highest paid pensioner earns about 55,000 Ghana cedis a month, that’s for 2019, the next one is 50,000, [and] the next one is 45,000. The percentage of people who earn such is very minimal, it is less than 1% of the pensioners,” Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang told Citi TV.

The SSNIT boss also addressed concerns that the Trust deliberately decides on paying pensioners meagre amounts as monthly takeaways.

He said benefits are directly based on the contributions and salaries of people during their active working years.

According to him, the lower the salary of an employee, the more likely his or her pension will be small, and vice versa.

He further urged employers and employees to make it a point to contribute enough to SSNIT while in active service.

“The benefits that are prescribed by law under the SSNIT pension schemes anchors the benefits that you pay on the salary on which you contributed.

“So if you contribute on low salary or dodge your contribution, you should not expect to get more. You will get what you put in,” Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang added.