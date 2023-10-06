HIV patients cry as Ghana faces shortage of anti-retroviral drugs

According to the Ghana Network of Persons Living with HIV (NAP+ Ghana), their members are unable to access essential drugs at hospitals across the country.

The group in a statement said "Our members across Ghana reported a shortage of the adult dose of ABACAVIR LAMIVUDINE in August this year."

It said the anti-retroviral medicines, which had arrived in Ghana in July, are being held at Ghana’s harbor awaiting a tax waiver from the finance ministry.

"The anti-retroviral medication had been bought with donor funds and at no cost to the Country and should not attract tax. Meanwhile, they are being held until AU TAX, ECOWAS TAX, and COVID-19 TAX are paid before we can access our medication," NAP+ Ghana added.

Pulse Ghana

The group stated that of utmost concern is that some persons put on Abacavir/Lamivudine, which is stuck at the harbour, have kidney and liver problems while on the TLD regimen. One of our members has not been on medication for 4 months due to a shortage of Abacavir/Lamivudine in her facility.

"Our investigations revealed that prescribers give Abacavir/Lamivudine medication meant for children to adults in some facilities. Therefore, instead of one tablet a day, they have to take five tablets in the morning and five tablets in the evening, of the children's dose, it said.

The group indicated that the shortage has also adversely impacted the production of life-saving medicines and their supply and transportation, leading to increases in cost.

Abacavir/Lamivudine

Abacavir and lamivudine combination is used together with other medicines to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

HIV is the virus that causes acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Abacavir and lamivudine combination will not cure or prevent HIV infection or the symptoms of AIDS.

This medicine helps keep HIV from reproducing, and appears to slow down the destruction of the immune system.

