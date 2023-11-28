HIV/AIDS Advocate awarded for her fight against stigmatisation

Auntie Linda has won a number of awards over the years due to her dedication, hard work, and in-depth sensitization to HIV/AIDS in communities, on radio, TV, and all social media platforms.

She also does HIV testing in the communities and links HIV-positive people to the nearest hospitals for treatment.

Through her patience and dedication, a lot of people have been saved from committing suicide due to their HIV-positive status, and hope has been restored to the masses.

As an HIV advocate, Linda works towards the promotion of human rights, especially for women, children, teenagers, and adolescents living with HIV.

