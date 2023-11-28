She won the Leadership in Healthcare Award at the Ladies in Leadership Awards organised by the Accra Business School.
HIV/AIDS Advocate awarded for her fight against stigmatisation
Ghanaian Humanitarian, Linda Ewoenam Donkor, popularly known as Auntie Linda of the Auntie Linda Foundation, a leading advocate for the rights of people living with HIV in Ghana, has been awarded for her leadership role in the fight against HIV in the country.
Auntie Linda has won a number of awards over the years due to her dedication, hard work, and in-depth sensitization to HIV/AIDS in communities, on radio, TV, and all social media platforms.
She also does HIV testing in the communities and links HIV-positive people to the nearest hospitals for treatment.
Through her patience and dedication, a lot of people have been saved from committing suicide due to their HIV-positive status, and hope has been restored to the masses.
As an HIV advocate, Linda works towards the promotion of human rights, especially for women, children, teenagers, and adolescents living with HIV.
Many activists and advocates work tirelessly to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, fight stigma, and promote education and prevention.
