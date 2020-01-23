The youth also chased out the District Chief Executive (DCE) and staff of the assembly.

The incident happened after a vehicle belonging to the assembly reportedly knocked and killed a 28-year-old shop owner, Wisdom Darkey, during a revenue mobilisation exercise in the area.

The deceased is reported to have refused to pay a district levy of GH¢25, which led the angry four-man task force officials to lock-up his shop, during the early hours of Wednesday, 10 January 2020.

According to an eyewitness who happens to be the deceased's uncle, Prosper Korsi Ahiaku, an argument ensued between the officials and the deceased when the officials insisted on collecting GH¢25 when the deceased gave them GH¢25.

The driver of the task force, according to reports, run over the deceased when he sat on the vehicle's bonnet to prevent the officials who had locked-up his shop from moving their car.

The driver of the team with a Toyota Hilux pickup, who is alleged to have threatened to kill the deceased, drove the car and run over the deceased when he fell off the bonnet.

Some irate youth in the area today 22 January 2020 stormed the Assembly's premises, vandalised and later burnt one of the vehicles belonging to the assembly.

The Ho West District Police Command moved to the scene to restore order.