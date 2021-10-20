Homosexuality is a disorder that can be corrected – Ghana Mental Authority boss

In an interview on Accra based Onua TV, Dr. Osei some of those practising the LGBTQI+ are born with estrogen and testosterone disorders.

According to Dr Osei, The LGBTQ+ community pressurised the judiciary to revoke the laws against their activities and erase the notion that their activities were mental disorders than their right to live.

“Some fraction of gays and lesbians in our society were born with an inborn tendency of abnormal hormonal imbalance, which can be corrected. Others also involved themselves in this sodomy because friends and relatives are into it.”

He expressed that the criteria used in the case of the United States Psychiatric Association determining the behavioural of LGBTQ+ then was based on randomly votes and not scientifically based.