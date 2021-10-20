He argues that it is a hormonal disorder which can be corrected through certain procedures.
Homosexuality is a disorder that can be corrected – Ghana Mental Authority boss
Dr Akwasi Osei, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Mental Authority, has disclosed that homosexuality can be corrected.
In an interview on Accra based Onua TV, Dr. Osei some of those practising the LGBTQI+ are born with estrogen and testosterone disorders.
According to Dr Osei, The LGBTQ+ community pressurised the judiciary to revoke the laws against their activities and erase the notion that their activities were mental disorders than their right to live.
“Some fraction of gays and lesbians in our society were born with an inborn tendency of abnormal hormonal imbalance, which can be corrected. Others also involved themselves in this sodomy because friends and relatives are into it.”
He expressed that the criteria used in the case of the United States Psychiatric Association determining the behavioural of LGBTQ+ then was based on randomly votes and not scientifically based.
He also disclosed that others go into LGBTQ+ because they emulate their peers without reasoning how society will look at them. He referenced the early 60s when gays and lesbians were referred to as a mentally ill group of people because they craved same-sex relations that were contrary to the norms of the law.
