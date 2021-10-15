Homosexuality is a threat to human existence; we need to end it – Okoe-Boye

Speaking on Metro TV in Accra, the former Deputy Minister of Health also revealed that human existence is under a threat due to homosexuality.

“Anytime science proves that there is danger ahead, laws are made to get people out of that danger. What makes a society is a family. Today, people are saying that it's nothing because we assume 98% of the society is heterosexual so it's normal. What if in 50 years' time, the homosexuals become 98% percent and the heterosexuals 2%. It means the human race will go extinct,” he said.

In light of this, Bernard Okoe-Boye wants Parliament to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to guard against these things.

He also said HIV was first discovered among same-sex couples. “HIV was discovered among same-sex individuals. The first group that started exhibiting very unusual symptoms that physicians saw was from samesex partners. It was peculiar amongst them and that’s where the research started.”

“One of the things that is also identifiable with such a group is mental and psychological illnesses. If you take 100 heterosexuals and 100 same-sex people, the studies show that, they (same-sex people) have serious psychological issues.”

“Anorectal cancers which is a disease that has got to do with the back of a man, it is very high amongst same sex relations and we know why. The more you try to access a place not meant for it, the more you open yourself for disease,” he added.

These comments come off the back on the debate on the private members bill in Parliament meant to criminalize homosexual activities in Ghana.

The Bill targets persons who “hold out as a lesbian, a gay, a transgender, a transsexual, a queer, a pansexual, an ally, a non-binary or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female.”