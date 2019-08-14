The interview among other things is to brief customers on the current status of the company and also give a roadmap as to how customers who have their monies locked up with the firm will be able access their cash.

Nana Appiah Mensah in a tweet wrote: "I will address the press on the 19th August,19, regarding the state of affairs of our companies, with final practical resolutions to all pending teasing matters, geared towards a highly possible rebound soon. Stay tuned to Zylofon fm & tv for updates.#GhanaShallProsper".

Thousands of Ghanaians are anguished over the possible loss of their investments, estimated at millions of Ghana cedis in Menzgold, whose gold dealership business was unregulated, and thus was directed by the Security and Exchange Commission to stop receiving new deposits.

Customers of the company have demanded for a full payment of their principal in order to abrogate their contract with the firm.

The company came up with a payment schedule to pay its clients, but the said payments have been postponed several times.

The delayed payments continue to stir up anger among Menzgold customers, as they have vowed to use every means possible to retrieve their investments.