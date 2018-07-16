Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

How a brave MMT driver saved passengers from robbery attack


In Eastern Region How a brave MMT driver saved passengers from robbery attack

  • Published:

The conductor on the bus Pascal Letsu said during the journey, the driver saw that a barricade had been mounted on a section of the road, he still managed to save almost all passengers from the robbery.

A Metro Mass bus driver defied logic during an armed robbery attack and saved a number of passengers on the bus on Saturday night.

Narrating the incident to Accra-based Adom FM, the conductor on the bus Pascal Letsu said during the journey, the driver saw that a barricade had been mounted on a section of the road.

The barricade was mounted on the Akyem-Asafo Amaase road in the Eastern Region.

READ ALSO: Teenager jailed seven years for defilement

Pascal Letsu said the armed robbers had placed firewood and barrels on the road to prevent the bus from moving.

However, the driver Andrews Frimpong managed to drive through and led all passengers to a nearby bus.

The fan belt of the bus got torn as a result of this action.

The driver managed to lead the passengers to a nearby bus before the gun-wielding armed robbers broke in.

But according to Pascal Letsu 2 of the passengers, a male, and female who failed to get out of the bus were robbed.

READ ALSO: Collapse building kills 7 year-old boy

He said that a formal complaint has been lodged at the Asafo and Tafo Police station.

Meanwhile, Chief of Akyem Asafo, Barima Dakwanin II said the increase in robbery cases in the area is worrying.

He said that even though the police in the area are doing their best, they lack the needed resources.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to provide the needed resources for effective policing in the area.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Alert: FDA warns Ghanaians against expired malaria test kits on the market Health Alert FDA warns Ghanaians against expired malaria test kits on the market
Hefty Fines: Flout ban on fishing and pay $2m fine – Govt warns fishermen Hefty Fines Flout ban on fishing and pay $2m fine – Govt warns fishermen
In Elmina: Teenager jailed seven years for defilement In Elmina Teenager jailed seven years for defilement
Parliament House: Speaker denies selling parliament land to London based hotelier Parliament House Speaker denies selling parliament land to London based hotelier
PHOTOS: Collapse building kills 7 year-old boy PHOTOS Collapse building kills 7 year-old boy
Parliament House: Speaker Oquaye directs sale of parliament land to London based hotelier- report Parliament House Speaker Oquaye directs sale of parliament land to London based hotelier- report

Recommended Videos

Martin Amidu: Office of special prosecutor now fully functional – Akufo-Addo Martin Amidu Office of special prosecutor now fully functional – Akufo-Addo
Foreign Ties: China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses Foreign Ties China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses
Minister Of Health: Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to Korle-Bu Minister Of Health Avoid taking ‘headaches, stomach aches’ to Korle-Bu



Top Articles

1 RIP Tamale Chief, Naa Dakpema Mohammed Dawuni Alhassan, deadbullet
2 NPP Chairman Apologise for insulting Togbe Afede - House of Chiefs...bullet
3 Captain Smart’s Arrest Management didn’t assign personal bodyguards...bullet
4 Parliament House Speaker denies selling parliament land to London...bullet
5 Parliament House Speaker Oquaye directs sale of parliament land...bullet
6 In Elmina Teenager jailed seven years for defilementbullet
7 Arrested A Ghanaian and a Nigerian nabbed for human traffickingbullet
8 Allegations Kwame Despite not using blood donations for...bullet
9 Murder Policeman shot and killed by armed robbers in Kumasibullet
10 PHOTOS Collapse building kills 7 year-old boybullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
8 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
9 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number...bullet
10 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet

Local

In Winneba Taxi driver convicted for dangerous driving
RIP Prof. Okai Atukwei Okai- celebrated Ghanaian author and poet- dies aged 77
In Central Region Married man pours acid on lover
Sam Okudzeto questions decision to overturn Sosu's ban
Challenge Only the Supreme Court can overturn Sosu's ban - Lawyer Okudzeto