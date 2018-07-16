How a brave MMT driver saved passengers from robbery attack

The conductor on the bus Pascal Letsu said during the journey, the driver saw that a barricade had been mounted on a section of the road, he still managed to save almost all passengers from the robbery.

A Metro Mass bus driver defied logic during an armed robbery attack and saved a number of passengers on the bus on Saturday night.

Narrating the incident to Accra-based Adom FM, the conductor on the bus Pascal Letsu said during the journey, the driver saw that a barricade had been mounted on a section of the road.

The barricade was mounted on the Akyem-Asafo Amaase road in the Eastern Region.

Pascal Letsu said the armed robbers had placed firewood and barrels on the road to prevent the bus from moving.

However, the driver Andrews Frimpong managed to drive through and led all passengers to a nearby bus.

The fan belt of the bus got torn as a result of this action.

The driver managed to lead the passengers to a nearby bus before the gun-wielding armed robbers broke in.

But according to Pascal Letsu 2 of the passengers, a male, and female who failed to get out of the bus were robbed.

He said that a formal complaint has been lodged at the Asafo and Tafo Police station.

Meanwhile, Chief of Akyem Asafo, Barima Dakwanin II said the increase in robbery cases in the area is worrying.

He said that even though the police in the area are doing their best, they lack the needed resources.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to provide the needed resources for effective policing in the area.