A campaign against rape is gathering steam across the globe following a spike in sexual abuse against women and children.

Over the weekend, a teenage activist Oluwatoyin Salau’s corpse was found in Tallahassee, Florida after being declared missing for a week.

Oluwatoyin had earlier complained of being subjected to sexual abuse by a priest she sought refuge with.

As Ghanaian women raise their voices against rape, the country should listen

Last week, many Ghanaians were also left outraged after a three-month-old baby was raped and left for dead.

While many other ladies have taken to social media to speak about their sad experiences at the hands of rapists, some are often questioned on why they did not immediately report to the Police after they were abused.

However, what many do not know is that most of these girls may have reported to the police, but simply couldn’t bear the cost of following up.

When a person is raped, the Police asks the person to go for medical examination. Unfortunately, though, these examinations are not free.

A rape victim in Ghana is expected to spend between GHc300 and GHc800 on a medical examination before the Police can look into their case.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, Effia Tenge, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Head - Public Affairs Unit/Accra Region, admitted that many girls are unable to afford the examination fees.

She explained that, most girls come to report cases of rape, but do not return after being asked to get a medical report.

This, she suspects, is because the amounts being charged for the medical examinations are too high for some of the victims to afford.

“In fact, the medical examination is not free. You are to be examined by a public health worker,” DSP Effia Tenge told Pulse.com.gh.

“The prices range between GHC300 and GHC800. This has been one of the bane of the police. When people go and they cannot afford the medical examination they do not come back to the police.”

She further advised victims of sexual violence to head straight to the police station and file a complaint before taking a bath in order not to alter evidence that might be helpful in the prosecution of the case.