ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

How to acquire Ghana passport under emergency circumstances

Emmanuel Tornyi

In response to the growing concern over the backlog of passport applications, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has launched a comprehensive effort to address the issue and expedite the processing of applications.

Ghana passport
Ghana passport

The backlog has been a source of inconvenience and frustration for individuals who require passports for various reasons, including travel, work assignments, and educational opportunities abroad.

Recommended articles

In a press statement on Thursday, August 17, 2023, it said the Ministry was working round the clock to clear the backlog of passport applications and also sanitise the passport application process.

The Ministry is inviting only applicants who have emergency cases to contact the Ministry's Client Service Unit via the following email address and numbers with their contact details and transaction IDs for assistance.

It added that applicants with urgent travel needs, such as medical emergencies or unforeseen work commitments, are encouraged to contact the Ministry's dedicated helpline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trained staff members will be available to assist and guide these individuals through the application process, prioritizing their cases to expedite the issuance of passports.

Below are the contact details for assistance:

Email ipab@mfa.gov.gh

Mobile numbers

024-091-3284

ADVERTISEMENT

024-079-3072

020-455-1723

020-455-1748

020-455-1958

026-681-0218

ADVERTISEMENT

026-514-0875

026-935-4461

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey sacked some officers at the passport office for aiding the 'goro boys' to charge between GH¢2000 and GH¢3000 for passports whereas standard and expedited services should cost GH¢100, and GH¢150 cedis respectively.

The premises of the Passport Office have been inundated by passport applicants who, in their desperation for passports, contract people who seemingly work in league with some officials of the office to facilitate the acquisition of the passports.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last few weeks, the Passport Office has been faced with the challenge of having to print a substantial number of passport booklets to meet demands.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akufo Addo

Akufo-Addo hints at renaming of University of Ghana after J.B. Danquah

Dr. Siribuor Quarcoe

EC to announce new date for District Assembly Elections after cancelling Oct 3 date

Bribe

Here are the top 10 bribe-prone institutions in Ghana

St Augustine’s College’s 1999 year group unveils the APSU 99 Legacy Project

St Augustine’s College’s 1999 year group unveils the APSU 99 Legacy Project