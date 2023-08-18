How to acquire Ghana passport under emergency circumstances

In a press statement on Thursday, August 17, 2023, it said the Ministry was working round the clock to clear the backlog of passport applications and also sanitise the passport application process.

The Ministry is inviting only applicants who have emergency cases to contact the Ministry's Client Service Unit via the following email address and numbers with their contact details and transaction IDs for assistance.

It added that applicants with urgent travel needs, such as medical emergencies or unforeseen work commitments, are encouraged to contact the Ministry's dedicated helpline.

Trained staff members will be available to assist and guide these individuals through the application process, prioritizing their cases to expedite the issuance of passports.

Below are the contact details for assistance:

Email ipab@mfa.gov.gh

Mobile numbers

024-091-3284

024-079-3072

020-455-1723

020-455-1748

020-455-1958

026-681-0218

026-514-0875

026-935-4461

Goro boys take over the passport office

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey sacked some officers at the passport office for aiding the 'goro boys' to charge between GH¢2000 and GH¢3000 for passports whereas standard and expedited services should cost GH¢100, and GH¢150 cedis respectively.

The premises of the Passport Office have been inundated by passport applicants who, in their desperation for passports, contract people who seemingly work in league with some officials of the office to facilitate the acquisition of the passports.

