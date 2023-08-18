The backlog has been a source of inconvenience and frustration for individuals who require passports for various reasons, including travel, work assignments, and educational opportunities abroad.
How to acquire Ghana passport under emergency circumstances
In response to the growing concern over the backlog of passport applications, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has launched a comprehensive effort to address the issue and expedite the processing of applications.
In a press statement on Thursday, August 17, 2023, it said the Ministry was working round the clock to clear the backlog of passport applications and also sanitise the passport application process.
The Ministry is inviting only applicants who have emergency cases to contact the Ministry's Client Service Unit via the following email address and numbers with their contact details and transaction IDs for assistance.
It added that applicants with urgent travel needs, such as medical emergencies or unforeseen work commitments, are encouraged to contact the Ministry's dedicated helpline.
Trained staff members will be available to assist and guide these individuals through the application process, prioritizing their cases to expedite the issuance of passports.
Below are the contact details for assistance:
Email ipab@mfa.gov.gh
Mobile numbers
024-091-3284
024-079-3072
020-455-1723
020-455-1748
020-455-1958
026-681-0218
026-514-0875
026-935-4461
Goro boys take over the passport office
Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey sacked some officers at the passport office for aiding the 'goro boys' to charge between GH¢2000 and GH¢3000 for passports whereas standard and expedited services should cost GH¢100, and GH¢150 cedis respectively.
The premises of the Passport Office have been inundated by passport applicants who, in their desperation for passports, contract people who seemingly work in league with some officials of the office to facilitate the acquisition of the passports.
In the last few weeks, the Passport Office has been faced with the challenge of having to print a substantial number of passport booklets to meet demands.
