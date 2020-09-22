Every year after writing this examination, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) proceeds to release the provisional results of candidates.

But do you know how to check your WASSCE results? Worry no more, because this article is made for you.

If you are a secondary school student who wrote your final exams this year, then you need to know how to check your WASSCE results.

How to check your WASSCE results

It’s always good to know your grades, which can be printed online, to make your choice of which tertiary institution to attend.

So, if you still do not know how to check your WASSCE results, here’s how to do it:

Buy a WAEC Results Checker Card

Visit WAEC’s Result Checker Online Portal (http://ghana.waecdirect.org)

Enter your Index Number

Choose the Type of Examination (eg. WASSCE)

Choose your Examination Year (eg. 2020)

Enter the Serial Number on the reverse side of your Results Checker Card

Enter the 12-digit PIN on your Ccard (eg. 012345678912)

Confirm your Index Number and Examination Year.

Click on Submit and wait for your results to be displayed (this may take a few minutes)