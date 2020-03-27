According to him, such people will struggle to survive since their sources of income will be cut out.

In Facebook post, Dumelo said the only people who are likely to be unscathed by a nationwide lockdown are government workers.

John Dumelo

“Maybe when there’s a total lockdown, gvmnt workers will still be paid at the end of the month. But what about those who sell on the streets, the shoe shine guy, the woman who sells bread and egg in the evenings at Shiashi?” he wondered.

“How will they pay bills? Is there a bailout for them? It’s going to be tough to hand financial bailouts to small business operators (shoe shine guys, bread and egg sellers etc) because most of them are not hooked to the tax system.

“But here is what I suggest. 1. Reduce electricity and water tariffs for the period of lockdown (if that becomes inevitable). 2. Reduce data and call charges across all networks. 3. Possibly reduce fuel prices. All these for the period of the lockdown.”

John Dumelo's Facebook post

Currently, the number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has skyrocketed to 132, with three deaths recorded as well.

There have been calls from a section of the public to have government declare a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, President Akufo-Addo insists Ghana will espouse all available options before taking any decision on that.