The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and British broadcaster Piers Morgan were in awe of his speech.

The President announced a lockdown of Accra, Kumasi and Tema in what was an assertive and compassionate address.

During his speech, Akufo-Addo touched on a variety of points, including all areas affected by the lockdown as well as the exempted occupations during the period.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Never withhold relevant information from doctors – Oppong Nkrumah

However, the most endearing part of the address came when he stated that his government will put the lives of Ghanaians ahead of the anything else.

“We know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life,” Nana Addo said.

In the aftermath of the address, the WHO’s Director-General described the speech as powerful.

“Thank you for sending such a powerful message to the world, my brother @NAkufoAddo, President of #Ghana. Together, for a healthier, safer, fairer world! Together against #COVID19!” Dr. Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter.

Piers Morgan was also left impressed by Akufo-Addo’s speech and tweeted: “President of Ghana perfectly spells out the bottom line.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s confirmed Coronavirus cases has jumped to 152 within the last two and half weeks.

Also, the number of Coronavirus deaths in the country has risen to five, with two recoveries recorded so far.