Hundreds displayed in a massive demolition exercise at American House

The exercise was backed by the Ghana Grid Co. Ltd. (GRIDCO), which claimed to have given the squatters who mostly had their container shops, wooden accommodations and other structures under GRIDCO Pylons.

Pulse.com.gh understands from GRIDCO officials that they want to change their transmission lines and most of the squatters are housed around areas GRIDCO had their Pylons.

Some of the affected persons told Pulse.com.gh that they were not given notice while others claim the notice was too short.