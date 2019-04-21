On April 26, 1999, the Asante monarch, known in private life as Barima Kwaku Duah, ascended the Golden Stool.

Chiefs who owe allegiance to the Otumfuo, including President Nana AKufo-Addo and former presidents John Agyekum Kuffuor and John Mahama are all present for the occasion.

The former Nigerian leader, Olusegun Obasanjo and some ministers of state, ex-ministers and political party leaders are also present at the colorful event.

Earlier, President Akufo-Addo in a statement paid a glowing tribute to the Asantehene.

The president praised the Asantehene for helping to ensure access to education through the Otumfuo Education Fund, his fight against HIV and AIDS and re-energising the chieftaincy institution.

"It has been an amazing journey for him so far, with his imprints stamped firmly on many aspects of the life of Asanteman, and, indeed, of our nation, the results of which are evident for us all to see.

"Helping to ensure access to education through the Otumfuo Education Fund, joining the fight against the spread of HIV and AIDS, re-energising the institution of Chieftaincy, and, recently, as Chairperson of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, helping to bring peace, at last, to Dagbon, and to install a new Yaa-Na, are but a few of his many achievements and successes as Asantehene," he wrote.