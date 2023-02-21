I am against same-sex marriage — Asabee

He made this known at the Appointment Committee on Monday, February 20, 2023, during his vetting and said "Same-sex legalizing in Ghana, I am opposed to it."

Ghana's LGBTQ+ community continues to face rampant discrimination, with perpetrators justifying their actions by citing colonial-era laws forbidding unnatural carnal knowledge.

Activists have warned that the bill could also promote conversion therapy for Ghana's embattled LGBT+ community.

Some Members of Parliament want to criminalise the promotion of LGBTQ+ rights, a move that comes after a community centre for sexual minorities was shut down following strong opposition from politicians and church organisations.

The lawmaker for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George said he and seven other MPs hoped their private members' bill to ban LGBTQ+ advocacy would be passed.

The anti-LGBTQI+ bill seeks to criminalise the activities of homosexuals in Ghana, and even seeks to criminalise any form of advocacy in support of homosexuals.

The bill also threatens the very existence of LGBTQI people, meaning that they are perpetually put in a position where they are subjected to physical and psychological violence endorsed by the state.