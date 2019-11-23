Popularly called "Papavi," or grandfather, the 85-year-old said in a broadcast that he does not know why the government is searching for him, fearing he could be harmed.

"To look for me, I don't know the reason, to take me somewhere, I don't know what they are going to do to me," he said.

He continued: "Human as I am, I will not present myself. I am in the country anyway, I have not traveled or hidden anywhere but I want the government to show maturity. Invite me legally through my lawyers and I will present myself.

Last week, the "Homeland Study Group Foundation" led by Papavi announced their independence from Ghana at a public gathering of its adherents.

Since then, security agents have mounted a coordinated manhunt for the man behind the so-called breakaway from Ghana of the Volta Region and some parts of the Northern and Upper East regions.