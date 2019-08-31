"I regret the way I am being crucified for doing nothing," Mr Adjei said. "The public is simply speaking words of untruth."

Mr Adjei made the comments after meeting with the special prosecutor, Martin Amidu, on Friday.

On Wednesday, August 21, investigative journalist Manasseh Awuni Azure broadcast his latest documentary titled: “Selling of Government Contracts”, which among other things, impugn that the PPA Boss, Mr AB Adjei has established his own company called Talent Discovery Limited that won many government contracts through restricted tendering.

Following the airing of the documentary, President Nana Akufo-Addo suspended Mr. Adjei and tasked Commission Human Rights And Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Office of the Special Prosecutor to further investigate the allegations.