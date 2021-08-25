The radio presenter who has been reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over an alleged corrupt act by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah over an alleged corruption claim said no one can stop him from expressing his views.
Alleged corruption: I swear to God, nobody can stop me — Captain Smart
Blessed Godsbrain Smart, commonly called Captain Smart has said nobody in the country can curtail his freedom of speech.
Kwesi Amoako Attah, through his lawyers, has lodged a complaint at the Ghana Police Service, asking the investigative body to probe Captain Smart over an alleged corruption claim.
But Captain Smart who is the host on Onua TV breakfast show in response to the Roads Minister urged him to come to the premises of his media house for the document he claims Kwasi Amoako Attah has taken money from a certain woman over a road contract.
He said "Nobody should think that I will ever stop talking. I swear to God, nobody should think that you can ever stop me. I'm scared of myself. It's my right side which is human but on my left, I don't even know what it is. Nobody should think that you’ll be able to stop this man filled with the spirit of Kwame Nkrumah."
"I've said it before that I died and resurrected thrice. I know myself better than anyone. Don't dare joke with me. They've tried me spiritually but it never worked and they are now doing it physically but it will never work. No matter what they do, we will put this country on the right path," he added.
