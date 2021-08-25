Kwesi Amoako Attah, through his lawyers, has lodged a complaint at the Ghana Police Service, asking the investigative body to probe Captain Smart over an alleged corruption claim.

But Captain Smart who is the host on Onua TV breakfast show in response to the Roads Minister urged him to come to the premises of his media house for the document he claims Kwasi Amoako Attah has taken money from a certain woman over a road contract.

He said "Nobody should think that I will ever stop talking. I swear to God, nobody should think that you can ever stop me. I'm scared of myself. It's my right side which is human but on my left, I don't even know what it is. Nobody should think that you’ll be able to stop this man filled with the spirit of Kwame Nkrumah."

