I don't believe Anas is an investigative journalist — Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

His comments come following the latest exposé by Anas titled 'Galamsey Economy' that indicted the embattled Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

Adu Boahen in the exposé is alleged of peddling and using the name of the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to receive bribes from investors.

He alleged that Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

Barely a few hours before the showing of his latest undercover exposé, Anas in a post on his Facebook timeline stated that when his Tiger Eye PI team met with the Minister of State in charge of Finance in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, he stated, for the Vice President to avail himself to the undercover investigators who posed as investors, he will need an appearance fee of only USD 200,000 and also support their investment.

Adu Boahen stated that an investor must also consider opportunities for the siblings of the Vice President for his full support, apart from the $200,000 appearance fee token to him.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, November 14, 2022, terminated Adu Boahen's appointment over the exposé.

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe adding his voice to the exposé said he does not believe Anas Aremeyaw Anas is actually practicing investigative journalism.

Speaking to JoyNews, Dr. Nyaho said "I have made it clear that I personally don't believe Anas. I don't believe he is an investigative journalist. An investigative journalist does his works in such a way that all the points that he got are so important to him that no one never hears about it," he said.

"The first thing he should do is to release it to the public, in the public hall or something.

"But here we have a situation where this particular investigative journalist when he comes out with something, makes sure it's seen by the leaders of the country before it gets to the public," he noted.

He indicated that the last investigative piece by Anas featured the President and his vice but nothing has been done about it.