I don’t owe any Ghanaian money; it’s Menzgold that owes – NAM1

Business mogul, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 has disclosed that he does not owe any client of the defunct gold trading company, Menzgold.
According to the embattled businessman, it is the company that owes people and he is also part of the people.
In a post on social media, NAM1 disclosed that Menzgold owes him a lot of money just like some of the customers of the collapsed company.
“Menzgold would definitely pay you, that’s if you’re truly owed by the Company. I DON’T OWE YOU OR ANYBODY. This is a matter of FACT. I am actually also owed heavily by the Company. We are patiently waiting. Thank you. God bless”, he wrote.
He is facing trial for defrauding by false pretenses and aiding and abetting crime.
The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019, granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified. He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State.
He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 1000 hours.
NAM 1 was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without licence, sale of minerals without licence, unlawful deposit taking, and money laundering.
