I don’t owe any Ghanaian money; it’s Menzgold that owes – NAM1

In a post on social media, NAM1 disclosed that Menzgold owes him a lot of money just like some of the customers of the collapsed company.

“Menzgold would definitely pay you, that’s if you’re truly owed by the Company. I DON’T OWE YOU OR ANYBODY. This is a matter of FACT. I am actually also owed heavily by the Company. We are patiently waiting. Thank you. God bless”, he wrote.

He is facing trial for defrauding by false pretenses and aiding and abetting crime.

Pulse Ghana

The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019, granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified. He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State.

He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 1000 hours.