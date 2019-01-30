The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said he does not trust the Police to find the killers of TigerEye PI journalist, Ahmed-Saule.

Speaking to the BBC, the legislator said he is personally conducting better investigations into the murder of the journalist than the Police.

“I don’t trust the Police. No, I don’t trust them. I am even doing better investigations than the Police.I just don’t trust the police. I have a lot of evidence but I don’t share with anybody. I will serialise them,” he said.

This comes after Mr. Agyapong alleged that investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas had a hand in the appointment of David Asante-Apeatu as Inspector General of Police (IGP).

In a separate interview with Net2 TV, the controversial MP said Anas has instilled fear in the Police hierarchy to the extent that they cannot take any action against him when he goes wrong.

“I’m not surprised that the Police has not invited Anas, because they are afraid of him,” Mr. Agyapong said.

“Anas was the one who interviewed candidates to become the IGP. Can you imagine if he is the one who recommended the current IGP, what can the IGP do to him?”

He added: “I have a lot of people who have information, but they say they will never give it to the Police. They said they don’t trust the Police because Anas controls them.

“The Police can send a letter to the Speaker of Parliament requesting to interrogate me, but they’ve never called Anas because he appointed the IGP.”

Slain journalist Ahmed, who is a key member of the TigerEye PI, was shot dead at Madina in Accra two weeks ago.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

Mr. Agyapong has been blamed by certain quarters for the death of the journalist after the MP exposed his picture on TV and called for him to be beaten.

However, the Assin Central MP maintains that he is innocent and has called for Anas to rather be investigated as the prime suspect of the murder.