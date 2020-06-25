The award-winning actor cum politician said after the Toyota Landcruiser V8 was taken from him by national security operatives, he was gifted a new one.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi TV, Dumelo said he was in the process of paying for the vehicle and do a change of ownership before he was apprehended.

”At that point in time when I was paying for the vehicle, it’s not a matter of it’s for the government or not. It was a matter of, okay John, when you finish paying, we’ll just do the change of ownership…” he explained.

Asked whether he knew that the vehicle belonged to the state, specifically National Security Operatives, John Dumelo answered in the affirmative, noting that he was told he would be the sole owner after he made full payment.

He went on further to reveal that he was eventually given another V8 after government seized the one which had generated the controversy.

Dumelo came under the spotlight in 2017 after it emerged that he illegally tried to keep a vehicle belonging to the government.

Reports at the time suggested he was on his way to spray the V8 Land Cruiser when National Security operatives intercepted him to retrieve the vehicle.