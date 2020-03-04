He said he owns numerous firearms adding that they are registered.

"They [Guns] are all registered that is why I am bold enough to say it," he noted.

His reactions come after he survived an assassination attempt on his life over the weekend in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

He said armed men crossed his car and opened fire while he was entering the Chess Royal Hotel at TUC in Kumasi in the wee hours of Saturday, February 29, 2020.

He stated that as soon as the assassins began firing, his entourage of seven men also fired back.

Owusu Bempah

He said he took cover in his car while his men exchanged fire with the assassins for close to 10 minutes until the assassins fled.

Owusu Bempah said it is a miracle that none of his men got hit in the exchange.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM after the incident, the controversial man of God argued that "God will indeed protect you spiritually, but physically you must be vigilant."

"I carry guns on me everywhere I go. I have them even in my cars," adding that "I am fully prepared for anyone."

"Anyone hired to attack me should be very careful, I can shot to kill," he stated.