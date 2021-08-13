In an interview with Accra-based Peace FM on Thursday, August 12, 2021, he said he remains the substantive boss of the GNPC adding that there has been no official statement from the President.

"So far as I'm concerned, President Nana Akufo-Addo hasn't dismissed me," he stated.

Meanwhile, a report by the Auditor General has indicted the management of the GNPC of procurement breaches.

According to the report, the breaches were to the tune of $34 million.

The Auditor-General disclosed that the GNPC signed foreign contracts without prior parliamentary approvals.

"Contrary to the above provisions, we noted from the sampled records reviewed that the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) signed and awarded five (5) international business contracts to five foreign suppliers or contractors using Single-Source method in four of those transactions and in one instance used the Restricted Tendering method without seeking for the necessary Parliamentary approvals. The five contracts totaled US$34,165,235.15, and £464,963.13," the report said.

"This practice has the tendency of not allowing the intentions of the promulgators of the law (1992 Constitution) inure to the benefit of the State. It also denies the Lawmakers the opportunity to make inputs towards such transactions. Thus, the absence of the above could plunge GNPC into paying for higher contract sums and possible judgment debts," the report said.

The report also recommended sanctions for some management staff for the breaches.