I met my wife in a trotro - First Deputy Speaker of Parliament

In an exclusive interview on Joy News, he said, “she was a passenger on their truck” who was seated right in front of him on her way to school.

According to him, his shy nature prevented him from initiating a conversation with the lady.

“I was sitting in the truck; she was sitting right in front of me but I was shy I couldn’t talk to her,” he said.

“She started the conversation with one of a mechanic travelling with us and she was able to express her thoughts and so I joined in and asked her name she was said she was going to school here that’s how we become friends and continued,” he stated.

According to him, he joined his father’s truck for eight months right after he completed the sixth form while awaiting his certificate.

ece-auto-gen

“I was a driver’s mate after sixth form for almost 8 months. After 6th form we were home, we were supposed to have gotten admission into the university. I filled my form, we were supposed to go to the university on 24th October then we heard the announcement that the reopening had been postponed infinitely.”