I never expected to be named Majority Leader – Afenyo-Markin

Briefing Parliament after his official introduction to the House as Leader of the Majority caucus, he said “I never saw it coming.”

He added, “It has been rough and sometimes it is as if there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”

His predecessor, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had told all the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers and the entire Parliament to support him to deliver.

This was after he officially briefed the House and Speaker Alban Bagbin on the changes made to the leadership of the Majority.

“I introduce to you Afenyo-Markin who takes over from me as Majority Leader,” he said.

To the lawmaker, especially the Majority, he said “Support my successor to prosecute the remaining agenda of the government.”

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu further said on the floor of the House that his resignation as Majority Leader was voluntary.

He thanked Speaker Alban Bagbin for the cooperation that has existed between them over the years.

“Thank you for the cooperation and collaboration that existed between you and me over the entire period that our paths crossed,” he said among other things.