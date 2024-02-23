ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I never expected to be named Majority Leader – Afenyo-Markin

Evans Annang

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the new Majority Leader in Parliament has expressed shock at his new appointment.

Afenyo-Markin
Afenyo-Markin

He said he never anticipated that he would get the role imminently.

Recommended articles

Briefing Parliament after his official introduction to the House as Leader of the Majority caucus, he said “I never saw it coming.”

He added, “It has been rough and sometimes it is as if there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”

His predecessor, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had told all the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers and the entire Parliament to support him to deliver.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was after he officially briefed the House and Speaker Alban Bagbin on the changes made to the leadership of the Majority.

“I introduce to you Afenyo-Markin who takes over from me as Majority Leader,” he said.

To the lawmaker, especially the Majority, he said “Support my successor to prosecute the remaining agenda of the government.”

Alexander Afenyo-Markin
Alexander Afenyo-Markin Pulse Ghana

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu further said on the floor of the House that his resignation as Majority Leader was voluntary.

ADVERTISEMENT

He thanked Speaker Alban Bagbin for the cooperation that has existed between them over the years.

“Thank you for the cooperation and collaboration that existed between you and me over the entire period that our paths crossed,” he said among other things.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been kept as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs despite his resignation as Majority Leader.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tragic accident at Nkawkaw kills 3 school children and a teacher

Tragic accident at Nkawkaw kills 3 school children and a teacher

Independence in Ghana

Government launches 67th Independence Day celebration, set to take place in Eastern region

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Ghanaian MPs to start using local languages for parliamentary debates

Ghana police

Police launch probe into death of 47-year-old man in Ashaiman