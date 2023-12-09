"I never said you can use Ghana card to buy a car" - Bawumia Clarifies

Speaking at the GIPC Awards event on Friday, December 8, Dr. Bawumia's initial comments, made during an address emphasized the government's commitment to leveraging technology for streamlined and efficient services. He highlighted the integration of the Ghana Card into various aspects of daily life, including the potential for facilitating transactions.

Addressing the ensuing discussions and potential misconceptions, Vice President Bawumia made it clear that he did not suggest a direct link between the Ghana Card and the purchase of a car.

"One of the problems we have in Ghana is the lack of an effective credit system as compared to what we see in other advanced countries, In Ghana when you receive your paycheck that is what you rely on for the month. The credit system in other jurisdictions works effectively to increase your consumption possibility."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was making a statement that one of the things that we don't have currently in Ghana is a credit scoring system that the referencing agency will normally do. that statement I made of course was taken out of context and some people even disagreed with that statement saying we don't have such an individualized credit system in Ghana"

"But now with the cooperation with the central bank, we are very close to introducing an individualized credit scoring system in Ghana next year which allow us to differentiate risk from individuals and that was the sense which I said that an individualized scoring system will have the Ghana card as that anchor because it is a unique identifier for everybody and that will allow credit to be more accessible to all of these companies here who will then be able to offer credit to many consumers"

"The Ghana card being the anchor, some people misunderstood that saying you can use the Ghana card to buy a car which doesn't make sense, the Ghana card will help you get credit to be able to assist you making purchases of goods and other services," he said

Given the significance of the Vice President's statements and their potential impact on public perception, the clarification aims to ensure that citizens have a clear understanding of the intended message.

Beyond the specific clarification, the incident highlights the ongoing efforts of the government to advance technological initiatives that contribute to the ease of doing business, enhance service delivery, and create a more digitally inclusive environment for citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20th edition of the Ghana Club 100 Awards by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) took place on December 8, 2023, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.