He said he spoke about the virus but at that time he didn't know the name.

Speaking on Accra based Kasapa FM, Rev. Owusu Bempah said he is not surprised at the devastating nature of the virus due to what God revealed to him.

“I stood in my church and stated that a deadly disease will kill a lot of people in 2020 if we do not pray fervently. But I didn’t mention the name ‘coronavirus’ because I had never heard the name. What I know is Malaria, Hepatitis B and BP."

"Even if God had mentioned the name of the disease to me as ‘coronavirus I wouldn’t have been able to pronounce it. Even now I find it very difficult to mention the name rightly".

Owusu Bempah

Ghana has at least recorded 26 suspected cases of the disease which turned out to be negative after tests were conducted on according to the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Badu Sarkodie.

Meanwhile Ghana’s Health authorities, the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service have assured the country that they are somewhat prepared to handle any cases in the country.