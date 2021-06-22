RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I stand by my comment - Dr. Dominic Ayine tells Chief Justice

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine who has been dragged to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council by the Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin-Yeboah has reacted to the petition against him.

He said he stands by the comments he made adding that it is within the permissible limit of legal practice and did not offend the independence of the judiciary.

In an 11-page response to the petition before the General Legal Council, Dr. Ayine said "With all due respect to His Lordship, the Chief Justice, I wish to state that I stand by the opinion I expressed at the said roundtable discussion. I am firmly convinced that the opinion I expressed neither imperiled the independence of the judiciary nor did it cause any actual or potential harm to the reputation of the individual justices nor did it cause any actual or potential harm to the reputation of the individual justices who sat on the case."

Dr. Ayine was reported to the GLC by the Supreme Court for allegedly berating the judiciary's conduct during the 2020 election petition in a panel session.

The Supreme Court in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, accused Dr. Ayine of stating that "the Supreme Court's failure to apply the rules of procedures as well as the consistent and continuous dismissal of the petitioners' applications or reliefs were the basis of his assertion".

These comments were made during a panel discussion on "Presidential Election Petitions and their Impact on Africa's Democracy".

The NDC lawmaker got into trouble during the election petition by criticizing the court.

Dr. Ayine was charged with contempt following words he used in his commentary on the election petition case.

He was ordered to render a public apology; using the same medium through which he was found to have scandalized the court and brought its name into disrepute.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has called on Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah to withdraw the petition filed against the lawmaker at the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council.

Asiedu Nketia addressing the press on Monday, June 21, 2021, said Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah's action breeds a lack of confidence in the judiciary adding that the petition against Dr. Dominic Ayine is a plot to silent divergent views.

Below is the statement from Dr. Ayine to the Chief Justice.

