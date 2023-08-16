I support an ECOWAS military intervention in Niger – Kennedy Agyapong

Speaking in an interview on TV3's New Day on Wednesday, August 16, Mr Agyapong, who was a member of the Ecowas Parliament, said the action by a combined West African force will serve as a deterrent to other states in the sub-region.

“We have an obligation as Ecowas countries and you cannot run away from it,” he said.

For him, the action “should serve as a deterrent because coups d’etat is becoming rampant in ECOWAS so we should use Niger to serve as a deterrent and say anybody who tries again, ECOWAS will come after them and this is not the first time."

He valued high Ghana’s contribution of troops to the force, saying the country remains an important member of ECOWAS.

“In fact, the second most important country in West Africa is Ghana. I’ve been an ECOWAS member [of Parliament] before so it is an obligation.”

He stressed that coups should not be countenanced in the sub-region as they are becoming one too many.

“If we make a mistake and we allow coups d’etat all over West Africa, tomorrow it will be me and you and the first thing is that the two of us will go to jail first before anybody,” he told host Roland Walker.

“They will dissolve Parliament, they will arrest journalists, check all the coups. So, the security of this county is very very important and no matter the amount of money prevention is better than cure. Prevention will not cost you as much as you are curing it.”

The West African sub-regional body has asked member states to form a stand-by force as an option to resolving the crisis in Niger.