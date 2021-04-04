I wanted to win the NSMQ for Achimota School – Tyrone Iras Marhguy

The 17-year-old in an interview with Ameyaw TV said he loved the prestigious Achimota School much.
Tyrone Iras Marhguy, the Rasta student who was denied admission by Achimota School because of his hairstyle said he was hoping to win the secondary school its next National Science and Maths Quiz trophy.
According to Tyrone, his love for Achimota started when his teacher advised him to select the school as a first choice for his Senior High School education.
He didn’t know much about the school previously but started to research it, and he was impressed with what he found.
“I wanted to know everything about the school so that when someone says his/her SHS was better I would say, don’t go there because Achimota is way much better. I also watched their NSMQ performance and I was like Achimota is prestigious and could do better. I think it's been about 17 years without a trophy, they could do better and at least I could contribute greatly to that.”
Tyrone was denied admission to the Achimota School over his failure to trim his dreadlocks and his father has proceeded to take the matter to court.
The school authorities have justified the move with claims that it is against the rules of the school to admit students with dreadlocks, thus if the student must be admitted, he must conform to the rules of the school.
Ameyaw TV had an exclusive interview with the 17-year old to see the options available to him now, his future plans and Rastafarianism and more.
