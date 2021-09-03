The boy, Philip Ametepey, narrating the ordeal said his mother sent him to buy a blade, and on his return, he met the kidnappers.

According to him, he was tied and placed in a sack but remembered the blade he bought.

He stated that he used the blade to cut the sack and eventually managed to escape.

The incident happened on the evening of Thursday, September 2, 2021, around 7:30 pm.

He said: "I was really suffering in the sack but when I remembered that my mum’s blade was in my pocket I removed it and used to cut the sack and I escaped without them noticing."