The Police chief has been under pressure following a series of security lapses recorded around the country.

Cases of armed robbery seem to have increased, while kidnappings have also become rampant in recent months.

Mr. Asante-Appeatu also came in for criticism after a shooting incident marred the Ayawaso West-Wuogon by-election held some weeks ago.

Calls for the IGP’s resignation have heightened in recent times, with MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, leading the charge.

But speaking at a media encounter on Thursday, Mr. Asante-Apeatu said he will not resign.

According to him, his resignation will be inconsequential to the Emile Short Commission, which has been tasked to get to the bottom of the Ayawaso violence.

He said he was appointed by President Akufo-Addo and urged anyone who wants him out of office to take the matter up with Parliament.

"I don't think my resignation will stall any investigation being carried out by the Short Commission,” the IGP said.

"I was appointed by the president. My appointment is entrenched in the constitution. If anyone has anything against it then start lobbying parliament for possible review of the constitution.”

He warned that political violence will not be tolerated, adding that the Police will not hesitate to deal with anybody who goes against the law.

“The police will not tolerate any form of political violence going forward,” Mr. Asante-Apeatu added.